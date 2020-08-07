Russia, China to Start in Fall Talks on Concept, Goals of Joint Lunar Base -Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that he was going to start consultations with the China National Space Administration on the concept and goals of the joint lunar base.

"We should come to the understanding with our partners - Chinese colleagues, with whom we have very good relations - what should be constructed on the Moon, which scientific equipment should be taken to the surface [of the Moon]. We hope to start the consultations with the Chinese colleagues in the fall. I am going to fly to China myself, or my Chinese colleague - the head of the China National Space Administration - will arrive in Russia," Rogozin said in an interview.

He added that other countries - for example, the United States - may become equal partners of the project.