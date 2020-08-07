UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China To Start In Fall Talks On Concept, Goals Of Joint Lunar Base -Roscosmos Head

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 07:30 AM

Russia, China to Start in Fall Talks on Concept, Goals of Joint Lunar Base -Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that he was going to start consultations with the China National Space Administration on the concept and goals of the joint lunar base.

"We should come to the understanding with our partners - Chinese colleagues, with whom we have very good relations - what should be constructed on the Moon, which scientific equipment should be taken to the surface [of the Moon]. We hope to start the consultations with the Chinese colleagues in the fall. I am going to fly to China myself, or my Chinese colleague - the head of the China National Space Administration - will arrive in Russia," Rogozin said in an interview.

He added that other countries - for example, the United States - may become equal partners of the project.

Related Topics

Russia China United States May

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

6 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

6 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

9 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

6 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

6 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.