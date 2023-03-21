Russia, China to Strengthen Cooperation in SCO, BRICS, G20 Platforms - Xi

Russian and China boost cooperation and promote multilateralism under the multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and G20, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday

"We will strengthen cooperation as part of multilateral mechanisms, including BRICS, SCO and G20, and promote real multilateralism," Xi said after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The Chinese leader stressed that China and Russia as permanent members of the UN Security Council would firmly protect international relations norms based on aims and principles of the UN Charter.

"I hope to maintain close contacts with President Vladimir Putin in various forms to ensure dynamic and long-lasting development of the Chinese-Russian relations.