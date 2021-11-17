Russia, China to Work Out Contracts on Coal Supplies, Joint Development of Mines in Russia

Russia and China will work out long-term contracts for the supply of coal to China and the joint development of coal deposits in Russia, including Zashulansky, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia and China will work out long-term contracts for the supply of coal to China and the joint development of coal deposits in Russia, including Zashulansky, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We are in favor of a further increase in coal supplies, in connection with which new long-term contracts will be worked out, as well as the joint development of coal deposits in Russia, in particular the Zashulansky coal deposit in Transbaikalia," Novak said after a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation.

He added that cooperation between the countries in the coal sector was expanding, and the supply of Russian coal to China increased by 20.6% to 39.5 million tonnes in 2020.