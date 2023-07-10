BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and China can exceed $200 billion in 2023, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

"Despite all the difficulties, illegal restrictions, attempts to restrain the development of our countries, trade is growing steadily, even at a pace higher than before.

There is every reason to believe that by the end of this year, we will cross the bar of $200 billion in mutual trade," Matvienko told reporters following meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.