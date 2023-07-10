Open Menu

Russia, China Trade Can Exceed $200Bln In 2023 - Russia's Upper House Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia, China Trade Can Exceed $200Bln in 2023 - Russia's Upper House Speaker

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and China can exceed $200 billion in 2023, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

"Despite all the difficulties, illegal restrictions, attempts to restrain the development of our countries, trade is growing steadily, even at a pace higher than before.

There is every reason to believe that by the end of this year, we will cross the bar of $200 billion in mutual trade," Matvienko told reporters following meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Related Topics

Russia China Beijing All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

2 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

2 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

2 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

3 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

3 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

3 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

4 hours ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World