Russia-China Trade Can Reach $200 Bln Faster Than Expected - Putin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 10:16 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is confident that Moscow and Beijing will reach $200 billion in trade faster than expected.
"We set certain goals for ourselves together with my friend, he talks about me the same way, and I consider him my friend, Mr.
(Chinese President) Xi Jinping, in terms of a certain level of trade. We will definitely achieve it, we are moving towards this at a faster pace than we even planned," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.
Putin also said that Russia considers China a close friend and respects its culture.