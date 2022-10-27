Russia-China Trade Can Reach $200 Bln Faster Than Expected - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is confident that Moscow and Beijing will reach $200 billion in trade faster than expected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is confident that Moscow and Beijing will reach $200 billion in trade faster than expected.

"We set certain goals for ourselves together with my friend, he talks about me the same way, and I consider him my friend, Mr.

(Chinese President) Xi Jinping, in terms of a certain level of trade. We will definitely achieve it, we are moving towards this at a faster pace than we even planned," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.

Putin also said that Russia considers China a close friend and respects its culture.