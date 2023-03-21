Russia-China Trade Can Reach $200Bln in 2023 - Putin

Russia-China trade can reach $200 billion already this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia-China trade can reach $200 billion already this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Our countries, through concerted efforts, maintain the high dynamics of mutual trade, which grew by 30% last year, set a new record of over $185 billion. And we are able to overcome the mark of $200 billion this year," Putin said.