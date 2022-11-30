Russia-China Trade Could Grow by 27% to $160Bln in 2022 - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Vladimir Bulavin, said on Wednesday that the country's trade with China could grow by 27% to $160 billion in 2022.

"The (trade) turnover with China grew by almost 27% and might reach $160 billion by December," Bulavin said at a sitting of the upper house of the Russian parliament.

According to the presentation made by the official, the physical volume of trade for January-October has grown by 3.6% in annual terms.

The volume of Russia-China trade reached the $100 billion mark in 2018. On February 4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping set a new target of $250 billion in trade turnover by 2024 at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, increasing the previous objective agreed by the both leaders of $200 billion.