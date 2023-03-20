UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Trade Doubled In 2022, Reaching Record $185Bln - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia-China Trade Doubled in 2022, Reaching Record $185Bln - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Trade between Russia and China doubled in 2022, reaching a record $185 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article for the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.

"Our priorities include trade and economic partnership. In 2022, our bilateral trade, which had already been considerable by the time, doubled to reach USD 185 billion.

This is a new record," Putin wrote ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow beginning on Monday.

Putin added that the two countries were on pace to reach the trade target of $200 billion this year, instead of 2024.

"What is more, we have every reason to believe that the USD 200 billion target, which was set by President Xi Jinping and myself, will be exceeded as early as this year instead of 2024," Putin wrote.

