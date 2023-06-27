Open Menu

Russia-China Trade Expanding Despite Attempts By Other Countries To Interfere - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation continues to expand, despite attempts by some countries to interfere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message at the opening of the eighth international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in the New Era" in Beijing.

"The trade and economic interaction of Russia and China keeps expanding despite attempts by certain states to interfere with this," Lavrov said.

According to China's customs authorities, in 2022, Russia-China trade grew by 29.3 percent to a record $190.271 billion.

