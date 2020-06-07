UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-China Trade Fell By 4.3% Year-on-Year Between January, May - China's Customs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russia-China Trade Fell by 4.3% Year-on-Year Between January, May - China's Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Trade between Russia and China has decreased by 4.3 percent over the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period of the last year and amounted to $40.89 billion, according to data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) on Sunday.

According to the GACC, China's exports to Russia dropped by 7.3 percent between January and May, totaling $16.94 billion, while Russian exports to China fell by 2.1 percent, totaling $23.94 billion.

In May, trade between the countries reached $7.36 billion with China's exports to Russia making up $3.8 billion and Russia's exports to the Asian country totaling $3.56 billion.

In 2019, the flow of goods between China and Russia increased by 3.4 percent to record $110.75 billion, the GACC added.

Meanwhile, trade between the US and China amid the coronavirus pandemic in the first five months of 2020 dropped to $183.61 billion, marking a 12.7-percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The GACC statistics showed that over the given period, exports from China to the US dropped by 14.

3 percent to $137.6 billion and the US exported 7.6 percent fewer products to China, amounting to a total of $46.01 billion.

In May, trade between the world's two largest economies reached $46.54 billion with China's exports to the US reaching $37.22 billion and the US exports to China totaling $9.32 billion.

Amid bilateral trade tensions that emerged months before the pandemic, the trade between the countries in 2019 amounted to $541.22 billion, falling by 14.6 percent compared to 2018.

In general, Chinese exports fell by 7.7 percent in the first five months of 2020 amid the pandemic compared to the same period of 2019, totaling $884.9 billion, and the country's imports dropped by 8.2 percent, totaling $763.6 billion.

According to the GACC, China's foreign trade decreased by 8 percent and made up $1.6 trillion over the given period.

In 2019, Beijing's foreign trade fell by 1 percent and amounted to $4.57 trillion with exports reaching $2.49 trillion, and imports amounting to $2.07 trillion. China's foreign trade balance for 2019 amounted to positive $421.5 billion.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia China Beijing Same January May Sunday 2018 2019 2020 From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

6 minutes ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: Volunteers are crucial in the UAE&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.