Russia-China Trade In 2021 May Reach New Record - Trade Representative

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia-China trade in 2021 may reach new record levels, Alexey Dakhnovsky, Russia's trade representative in China, said.

"For [the first] eight months [of 2021], the volume of bilateral trade amounted to almost $89 billion, this is an increase of almost 30 percent compared to last year, and today we can already say that this year we will reach new record trade figures," Dakhnovsky said at the opening of the Russian-Chinese forum on investment cooperation in the Chinese city of Xiamen.

He pointed out that "in the 30 percent growth, of course, there is a share of high-tech products, and not all this growth is associated with the rise in prices for oil, gas and metals, which are the basis of Russian exports to China."

