Russia-China Trade in First Quarter of 2022 Up 28.7% to $38.17 Billion - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Russia-China trade in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 28.7 percent on the same period last year to $38.17 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Chinese exports to Russia in the reporting period grew 25.

9 percent year-on-year to $16.44 billion; deliveries from Russia to China increased 31 percent to $21.73 billion.

In March, trade between Russia and China reached $11.66 billion. Russia imported goods worth $3.82 billion from China, while China imported goods worth $7.84 billion from Russia.