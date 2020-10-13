UrduPoint.com
Russia-China Trade In Jan-Sept 2020 Falls By 2% To $78.8 Billion - Customs Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

Russia-China Trade in Jan-Sept 2020 Falls by 2% to $78.8 Billion - Customs Administration

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia-China trade turnover in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by two percent year on year to $78.84 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

Chinese exports to Russia in January-September this year increased by 0.1 percent year on year to $35.

9 billion, and supplies from Russia to China fell by 3.8 percent to $42.95 billion.

In September, bilateral trade reached $10.21 billion, China supplied to Russia goods worth $4.8 billion, and Russia supplied to China merchandise worth $5.41 billion.

In 2019, the Russia-China trade turnover grew by 3.4 percent to a record $110.75 billion.

