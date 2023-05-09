Russia-China Trade in January-April 2023 Up 41.3% to $73.15 Billion - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russia-China trade in January-April 2023 grew by 41.3 percent to $73.148 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

During the reporting period, China imported goods to Russia worth $33.686 billion, an increase of 67.

2 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 24.8 percent to $39.462 billion.

Separately, in April, trade between the two countries amounted to $19.228 billion: Russia supplied goods worth $9.606 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $9.621 billion to Russia.