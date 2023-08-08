Open Menu

Russia-China Trade In January-July 2023 Up 36.5% To $134.1 Bln - Chinese Customs

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Russia-China Trade in January-July 2023 Up 36.5% to $134.1 Bln - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russia-China trade in January-July 2023 grew by 36.5 percent to $134.104 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

During the reporting period, China imported goods to Russia worth $62.545 billion, an increase of 73.

4 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 15.1 percent to $71.559 billion.

Separately, in July, trade between the two countries amounted to $19.488 billion: Russia supplied goods worth $9.208 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $10.280 billion to Russia.

Related Topics

Russia China Same July From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

9 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

9 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

10 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

10 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

10 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

10 hours ago
Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

10 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

10 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

10 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

10 hours ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

10 hours ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World