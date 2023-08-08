Russia-China Trade in January-July 2023 Up 36.5% to $134.1 Bln - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russia-China trade in January-July 2023 grew by 36.5 percent to $134.104 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

During the reporting period, China imported goods to Russia worth $62.545 billion, an increase of 73.

4 percent on the same period in 2022; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 15.1 percent to $71.559 billion.

Separately, in July, trade between the two countries amounted to $19.488 billion: Russia supplied goods worth $9.208 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $10.280 billion to Russia.