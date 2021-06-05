Russia-China Trade May Reach $200 Billion Annually - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russia-China trade turnover may reach $200 billion a year.

"Indeed, several years ago we set a task with President Xi Jinping to reach the [$]100 billion mark of our trade turnover. I want to tell you that... we not only reached this milestone, but even in the difficult conditions of the pandemic 2020, we kept this bar... there was a slight disruption in...

trade turnover, a slight decrease, but still it amounted to 104 billion," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"And I think that in the next few years, as we agreed, we wanted by 2024, then in general we can reach... [$]200 billion," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2021 is held on June 2-5 in person. The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency is a SPIEF media partner.