Russia-China Trade May Top $200 Billion In 2023 - Russian Prime Minister Mishustin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 08:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Russia-China trade may top $200 billion in 2023.

"I am convinced that this year we will not only fulfill the task set by the heads of state to increase mutual trade to $200 billion ahead of schedule, but will also pass this milestone," Mishustin said during talks in Beijing with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

He said 70 percent of cross-border settlements between Russia and China are already carried out in national currencies - rubles and Yuan.

