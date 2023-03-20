UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Trade More Than Doubled In Past 10 Years, Amounting To $185Bln - Putin

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Russia and China have made significant steps in the development of bilateral relations over the past 10 years, and the trade turnover has more than doubled, currently amounting to $185 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

"It is symbolic that exactly 10 years ago we met with you � you made your first visit as Chairman of the People's Republic of China to Russia.

During this time, we have made significant steps in the development of our relations," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin, adding that the trade turnover of Russia and China is now amounting to $185 billion.

