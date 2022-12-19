UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Trade Seen Growing to $170Bln in 2022 - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS) expects trade between Russia and China to grow to $170 billion in 2022, FCS chief Vladimir Bulavin said on Monday.

"With China, I have already said that we expected total trade of $160 billion by December. This forecast was virtually justified ” we have $159 billion by December. We think that by the end of the year, trade with China will be at the level of $170 billion. By now, it is up 26% compared to last year," he said.

According to Russian customs statistics, Russia-China trade amounted to $140.

7 billion, an increase of 35.2%. Thus, with an increase to $170 billion, the growth in 2022 could be about 21%.

In 11 months of 2021, the trade between the two countries amounted to $126.1 billion, which, with an increase of 26%, exactly corresponds to $159 billion in January-November of this year.

The structure of imports has changed: cars, construction equipment, road equipment are imported, the FCS chief added.

Revenues to the Russian budget from energy exports in January-November increased by 24% year-on-year to 2.39 trillion rubles ($36 billion), Bulavin also said.

