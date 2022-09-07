Russia-China Trade To Reach $200Bln Soon - Putin
VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia-China annual trade should reach $200 billion soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Our strategic partnership is developing, developing very successfully, the trade turnover is growing.
It has already reached $140 billion and continues to grow. In the first half of the year it has grown by another 30%, and apparently, we will indeed soon reach $200 billion, as we wanted," Putin said during a meeting with Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.