Russia-China Trade to Reach $200Bln Soon - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia-China annual trade should reach $200 billion soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our strategic partnership is developing, developing very successfully, the trade turnover is growing.

It has already reached $140 billion and continues to grow. In the first half of the year it has grown by another 30%, and apparently, we will indeed soon reach $200 billion, as we wanted," Putin said during a meeting with Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.