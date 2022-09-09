Russia-China Trade to Reach Record $200Bln By 2023 - Top Chinese Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia-China annual trade may reach a record $200 billion by the end of 2022, Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu.

In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was attained in 2018. At the end of 2021, the bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 35.8% to a record high of $146.887 billion. Should the $200 billion mark be reached, that would mean a 37% increase in annual bilateral trade.

"Under the strategic leadership of (Chinese) President Xi Jinping and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, our relations have maintained a good dynamic of development ... From January to July of this year, our trade turnover increased by 29% to $97.

7 billion. It is quite possible that by the end of this year, our trade turnover will break a new record and we will achieve the goal of $200 billion," Li said during a meeting with the speaker of the upper chamber (Federation Council) of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko.

The top Chinese lawmaker also said that the Russian Far East is an attractive place for foreign investment, adding that the region has great potential for the development of Russian-Chinese relations.

On Wednesday, Putin said that Russia-China annual trade should reach $200 billion soon.

Li is on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian lower house chairman. Earlier in the week, the lawmaker visited the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.