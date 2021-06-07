Russia-China Trade Turnover Up 23.6% in January-May 2021 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The trade turnover between Russia and China went up 23.6 percent in the first five months of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

The Russia-China trade turnover in January-May 2021 amounted to $50.65 billion.

China's export to Russia increased by 35.3 percent in that period and amounted to $22.92 billion, while Russia's export to China went up 15.4 percent and amounted to $27.73 billion.

Last year, the Russia-China trade turnover went down 2.9 percent, standing at $107.76 billion.