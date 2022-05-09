Russia-China Trade Up 25.9% in First Four Months of 2022 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Trade between Russia and China went up 25.9 percent in the first four months of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

Russia-China trade in January-April 2022 amounted to $51.

09 billion. China's export to Russia increased by 11.3 percent year on year and amounted to $20.24 billion, while Russia's export to China went up 37.8 percent and amounted to $30.85 billion.

Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8 percent, standing at a record $146.887 billion.