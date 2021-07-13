Russia-China Trade Up 28.2% in First Half of 2021 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Trade between China and Russia increased 28.2% in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period in the previous year, according to a report published by General Administration of Customs of China on Tuesday.

The Russia-China trade amounted to $63.075 billion in the January-June 2021 period.

China's export to Russia grew 38.

4% in the first six months of 2021 hitting $28.94 billion, while Russia's export to China went up 20.6%, capping at $34.29 billion.

In June 2021, the Russia-China trade totaled to $12.26 billion; China's export to Russia reached $6.028 billion, while Russia's export was equal to $6.235 billion.

Bilateral trade between the two countries in 2020 was 2.9% lower than in the year before according to estimates, reaching annualized total of $107.76 billion.