Russia-China Trade Up 30% In January-October 2021 - Chinese Customs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Trade between Russia and China went up 30.9 percent in the first ten months of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

Russia-China trade in January-October 2021 amounted to $115.663 billion, surpassing the annual trade figure for last year.

China's export to Russia increased by 30.6 percent in the first ten months of 2021 and amounted to $52.9 billion, while Russia's export to China went up 31.2 percent and amounted to $62.759 billion.

In October alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $13.026 billion.

Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries went down 2.9 percent, standing at $107.76 billion.

