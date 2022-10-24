Russia-China Trade Up 32.5% in First Three Quarters of 2022 - Chinese Customs

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Trade between Russia and China went up 32.5% in the first three quarters of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, reaching $136.089 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

China's export to Russia increased by 10.

3 percent year on year and amounted to $52.244 billion, while Russia's export to China over the three quarters of 2022 went up 51.6 percent and amounted to $83.845 billion.

In September alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $18.656 billion.

Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8 percent, standing at a record $146.887 billion.