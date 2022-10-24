Russia-China Trade Up 32.5% In First Three Quarters Of 2022 - Chinese Customs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 08:10 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Trade between Russia and China went up 32.5% in the first three quarters of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, reaching $136.089 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
China's export to Russia increased by 10.
3 percent year on year and amounted to $52.244 billion, while Russia's export to China over the three quarters of 2022 went up 51.6 percent and amounted to $83.845 billion.
In September alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $18.656 billion.
Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8 percent, standing at a record $146.887 billion.