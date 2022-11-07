Russia-China Trade Up 33% in First Ten Months of 2022, Reaching Record High - Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Trade between Russia and China went up 33% in the first ten months of this year, as compared to the same period last year, reaching a record $153.938 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

China's export to Russia in that period increased by 12.8% year on year and amounted to $59.

596 billion, while Russia's export to China in the first ten months of 2022 went up 49.9% and amounted to $94.342 billion.

In October alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $17.637 billion. Russia exported $10.23 billion worth of goods to China last month, while China's export to Russia amounted to $7.4 billion.

Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8%, standing at a record $146.887 billion.