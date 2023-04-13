(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The trade between China and Russia in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 38.7% to $53.845 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

China imported $24.073 billion worth of goods to Russia in the first quarter of 2023, a 47.

1% increase compared to the same period in 2022. At the same time, China's imports from Russia rose 32.6% to $29.772 billion.

In March alone, the bilateral trade reached $20.064 billion. Russia exported goods to China worth $11.02 billion, and China's exports to Russia amounted to $9.044 billion.

At the end of 2022, trade between Russia and China increased by 29.3% to a record-high of $190.271 billion.