Russia-China Trade Up by 25.9% to $33.685Bln in January-February - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Trade between Russia and China increased by 25.9% to $33.685 billion in the first two months of 2023, the data provided by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

In the given period, China exported to Russia goods worth $15.

036, which marks a 19.8% increase compared to the same period of 2022. Exports from Russia to China increased by 31.3% to %18.648.

In 2022, trade between the countries increased by 29.3% to the record $190.271.