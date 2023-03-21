UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Tuesday Talks Highly Productive - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Talks between Russian and Chinese government delegations that were held on Tuesday were highly productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Talks between Russian and Chinese government delegations that were held on Tuesday were highly productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are striving for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations, and we see the same attitude on the part of our Chinese friends.

In this regard, I can state with satisfaction the high effectiveness of the talks we had with the president of the People's Republic of China (Xi Jinping)," Putin said, adding that the sides "have set large-scale" and ambitious goals for the future.

