Russia-China UN Proposal On N.Korea Will Not Be Discussed At Chengdu Summit - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Leaders of China, Japan and South Korea will not discuss the draft resolution on a political settlement of the situation on the Korean peninsula, recently proposed by Russia and China at the UN Security Council, at the upcoming trilateral meeting, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said on Thursday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a trilateral summit in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Friday to focus on the matters of mutual interest, primarily de-escalation of tensions around North Korea.

"Of course, the situation on the Korean peninsula will be discussed during the meeting, but the draft resolution will not be on the agenda of the trilateral meeting," Luo told reporters.

The Chinese diplomat added that the resolution was proposed at the UN Security Council, while the summit is a platform for discussing and deepening trilateral practical cooperation.

At the same time, some international and regional security issues are also being discussed in such a format.

Last week, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for easing some of the sanctions imposed on North Korea. The document proposes to exempt the inter-Korean rail and road cooperation from UN sanctions and lift all measures previously imposed by the UN Security Council that are directly related to civilians' livelihood, among others.

It also calls for the prompt resumption of the six-party talks, which would include Russia, the United States, North Korea, Japan, South Korea and China.

North Korea has been subject to numerous UN and other sanctions since 2006 for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

