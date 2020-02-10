Russia-China UN Security Council Proposal on North Korea at Negotiating Table - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The UN Security Council draft resolution, submitted jointly by Russia and China and urging easing of sanctions imposed on North Korea, is currently at the negotiating table, but some member states are objecting its proposals, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Together with China, we prepared the so-called political resolution on North Korea late last year. It is on the negotiating table, but so far, some of our partners do not want to hear about the relaxation of the sanctions regime for North Korea," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia added that the purpose of the draft is to encourage the sides to move towards each other and to implement the concept of reciprocal "action for action." According to the diplomat, such an approach is the only way to resume the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula.

"However, the United States and its allies still believe that the main tool is the policy of maximum pressure on North Korea. We believe that this is unrealistic and will not help us solve the problem," Nebenzia said.

In December, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council, calling for some of the sanctions on Pyongyang to be lifted; for the now-stalled dialogue between the United States and North Korea to resume; and for the return of six-party talks between Russia, North Korea, South Korea, the US, China and Japan.

Negotiations between the US and North Korea broke down after Pyongyang's delegation abruptly left the talks in Sweden in October, saying that the negotiations were a failure, since Washington had come empty-handed.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. Pyongyang has threatened to change course on the denuclearization process unless the White House offers more acceptable terms to the North Korean leadership. From Noth Korea's point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to leader Kim Long Un's attempts to settle the issue.