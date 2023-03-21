Russia, China Urge US, Japan to Complete Elimination of Chemical Weapons - Joint Statement

Russia and China are calling on the United States and Japan to accelerate and complete the elimination of their chemical weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China are calling on the United States and Japan to accelerate and complete the elimination of their chemical weapons.

"The sides insist that the US, as the sole member country of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that has not completed the elimination of its chemical weapons stockpile, accelerate the elimination process and also call on Japan to complete the elimination of the chemical weapons that were left in China as soon as possible," the joint declaration, issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reads.