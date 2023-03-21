UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Urge US, Japan To Complete Elimination Of Chemical Weapons - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Russia, China Urge US, Japan to Complete Elimination of Chemical Weapons - Joint Statement

Russia and China are calling on the United States and Japan to accelerate and complete the elimination of their chemical weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China are calling on the United States and Japan to accelerate and complete the elimination of their chemical weapons.

"The sides insist that the US, as the sole member country of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that has not completed the elimination of its chemical weapons stockpile, accelerate the elimination process and also call on Japan to complete the elimination of the chemical weapons that were left in China as soon as possible," the joint declaration, issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reads.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin Japan United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

19 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

19 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

29 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

30 minutes ago
 TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Gov ..

TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Government Websites - Reports

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.