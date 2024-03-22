Russia, China Veto US Security Council Bid On Gaza 'ceasefire'
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 10:00 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Russia and China on Friday vetoed a US-led draft resolution at the Security Council on a ceasefire in Gaza, with Moscow accusing Washington of a "hypocritical spectacle" that does not pressure Israel.
The United States, Israel's main ally which has vetoed previous ceasefire calls, put forward the resolution which for the first time would have supported "the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire" and condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas.
Russia and China exercised their vetoes, Algeria also voted against and Guyana abstained. The other 11 Security Council members voted in favor, including permanent members France and Britain.
Russia's ambassador, Vasily Nebenzia, said that the United States was doing nothing to rein in Israel, mocking Washington for speaking of a ceasefire after "Gaza has been virtually wiped off the face of the Earth."
"We have observed a typical hypocritical spectacle," he said.
"The American product is exceedingly politicized, with the sole purpose being to play to voters and throw them a bone in the form of some kind of a mention of a ceasefire in Gaza," he said.
The resolution will "ensure the impunity of Israel, whose crimes are not even assessed in the draft."
The draft links a ceasefire to ongoing talks, led by Qatar with support from the United States and Egypt, to halt the war in return for Hamas releasing hostages.
The US ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called the Russian and Chinese vetoes "not just cynical" but also "petty."
"Russia and China simply did not want to vote for a resolution that was penned by the United States," she said.
"Let's be honest -- for all the fiery rhetoric, we all know that Russia and China are not doing anything diplomatically to advance a lasting peace or to meaningfully contribute to the humanitarian response effort," she said.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
More Stories From World
-
US House passes government funding, sparking Republican mutiny7 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote14 minutes ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas16 minutes ago
-
EU eyes tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales14 minutes ago
-
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs53 minutes ago
-
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study51 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote1 hour ago
-
Russian strikes badly damage Ukraine's largest hydro plant1 hour ago
-
WHO sounds alarm on DR Congo health crisis1 hour ago
-
Missile attack cut power to Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor1 hour ago
-
'Brutal' Russia strikes show Ukraine aid needs: White House1 hour ago
-
Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine1 hour ago