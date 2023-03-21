UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Vow Preserving Arctic As Territory Of Peace, Stability - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Russia and China stand for preserving the Arctic as a territory of peace and constructive cooperation, according to a joint statement after the Moscow summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China stand for preserving the Arctic as a territory of peace and constructive cooperation, according to a joint statement after the Moscow summit.

"The parties stand for the preservation of the Arctic as a territory of peace, stability and constructive cooperation," the statement says.

