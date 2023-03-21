Russia, China Welcome Normalization of Relations Between Saudi Arabia, Iran - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China welcome the recently reached normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

"The parties welcome the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran reached via dialogue," the joint statement said.

Russia and China also expressed support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and Libya.