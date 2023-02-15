Russia, China Will Have High Level Contacts Soon - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Moscow and Beijing will soon have a series of contacts, including at a high level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We will soon have a series of contacts with China at a high political level.

To begin with, we will continue to discuss topics, taking into account the documents that have been signed recently, including the document on new relations in a new era, signed a year ago when President (Vladimir) Putin was in Beijing for talks with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.