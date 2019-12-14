Russia, China Will Propose New Policy Toward North Korea - Ambassador to Pyongyang

Russia and China will offer the United States and its allies a new policy regarding Pyongyang, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Saturda

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russia and China will offer the United States and its allies a new policy regarding Pyongyang, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Saturday.

"[We] will try, in the [UN] Security Council, to propose a new policy, together with the Chinese. We will try to convince the Americans and their allies that their policy in the Korean direction should not be like that of an elephant in a china shop. We have common understanding with the Americans that we want the peninsula to be denuclearized. We do not want to have a nuclear neighbor. In this sense, the goals are common. We propose pursuing a policy that will allow to achieve this goal," Matsegora told the Vladivostok broadcaster.

The United States turns out to prioritize strength over mind, he noted.

"Let's push it down, forbid everything. They do not even realize that they are pursuing such a policy against themselves," the ambassador said.

In early October, the North Korean delegation held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation in Sweden. These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February, that eventually failed as North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely. According to the diplomat, the United States came empty-handed without paying attention to the North Korean requirements. At the same time, the US debunked the claims stating that the talks were good and resulted in a range of creative ideas.