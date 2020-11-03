Russia Chooses Crew for All-Russian ISS Mission in April 2021- Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has confirmed the crew for the first all-Russian mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which will be held in April 2021, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday.

Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov, and Sergey Korsakov will be on the Primary crew.

Anton Shkaplerov, Andrey Babkin, and Dmitry Petelin will be on the secondary crew.

The mission willl launch for the ISS on Soyuz MS-18 on April 1.

An all-Russian crew has not flown to the ISS yet. At the moment, it has Russian and American missions on board.