UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Chooses Crew For All-Russian ISS Mission In April 2021- Roscosmos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russia Chooses Crew for All-Russian ISS Mission in April 2021- Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has confirmed the crew for the first all-Russian mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which will be held in April 2021, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday.

Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov, and Sergey Korsakov will be on the Primary crew.

Anton Shkaplerov, Andrey Babkin, and Dmitry Petelin will be on the secondary crew.

The mission willl launch for the ISS on Soyuz MS-18 on April 1.

An all-Russian crew has not flown to the ISS yet. At the moment, it has Russian and American missions on board.

Related Topics

Russia Korsakov April

Recent Stories

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

28 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

28 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

43 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.