Russia Circulated Evidence of Ukrainian Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP at UNSC - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Russia has circulated evidence of the Thursday attack by the Ukrainian armed forces against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) among the UN Security Council members, the Russian Mission to the UN said on Saturday.

"We circulated among #UNSC members a letter regarding presentation by the (Russian Defense Ministry) on the shelling by the #AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) of the Zaporozhye #NPP on August 25," the mission tweeted, adding that "radiation level at the power units is being monitored and remains within normal range."