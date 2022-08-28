UrduPoint.com

Russia Circulated Evidence Of Ukrainian Attack On Zaporizhzhia NPP At UNSC - Mission To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Russia Circulated Evidence of Ukrainian Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP at UNSC - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Russia has circulated evidence of the Thursday attack by the Ukrainian armed forces against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) among the UN Security Council members, the Russian Mission to the UN said on Saturday.

"We circulated among #UNSC members a letter regarding presentation by the (Russian Defense Ministry) on the shelling by the #AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) of the Zaporozhye #NPP on August 25," the mission tweeted, adding that "radiation level at the power units is being monitored and remains within normal range."

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear August

Recent Stories

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

47 minutes ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

29 minutes ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

29 minutes ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

29 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

48 minutes ago
 Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.