Russia has circulated a letter in the UN Security Council in connection with Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov's remarks, including his threats to "keep killing Russians," the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday

"I would like to draw your attention to unacceptable statements made by Mr. Kirill Budanov, Chief of Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in his interview to Yahoo news on 24 April 2023 (published on 5 May 2023) ... This is a flagrant example of hate speech, Russophobia, incitement to violence on the basis of nationality," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in the letter dated May 10.

The ambassador also referred to the pubic survey organized by the Ukrainian News Agency UNIAN on its official Telegram channel in which it asked who should be the next target of terrorist attacks, following the assassinations of Daria Dugina and Vladlen Tatarskiy and an assassination attempt on Zakhar Prilepin.

"These manifestations of hate speech, Russophobia, incitement to violence on the basis of nationality is, as a minimum, a flagrant violation of the rules of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," the letter stated.

In the interview with Yahoo News, Budanov when asked about US intelligence reportedly attributing the August car-bomb assassination of Dugina to the Ukrainian government, asked not to "continue with that topic." He added that all he would comment on is that Ukrainian forces "have been killing Russians" and "will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine."

In a YouTube interview published this week, Budanov admitted Kiev's involvement in recent assassinations of Russian public figures. He bragged that Ukraine had already "got to" many of them.