UrduPoint.com

Russia, CIS Countries To Sign Agreement On Exchange Of Radiation Monitoring Data - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Russia, CIS Countries to Sign Agreement on Exchange of Radiation Monitoring Data - Cabinet

Russia will sign a multilateral agreement with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries on the exchange of radiation monitoring data, including in cases of potential or actual cross-border transfer of radioactive substances, including from third countries, the Russian cabinet said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russia will sign a multilateral agreement with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries on the exchange of radiation monitoring data, including in cases of potential or actual cross-border transfer of radioactive substances, including from third countries, the Russian cabinet said on Monday.

The cabinet approved the draft agreement submitted by the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and approved by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The document is set to be signed at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government on June 8 in the Russian city of Sochi, the cabinet said in a statement.

The agreement is aimed at establishing cooperation between the relevant authorities of the CIS countries in the exchange of radiation monitoring data, in providing and receiving information on radiation situation and any changes to it. This includes the exchange of radiation monitoring data in cases of potential or actual cross-border transfer of radioactive substances to the territories of CIS member states, including from third countries.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Sochi June From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese ..

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese Counterparts in Beijing - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus S ..

Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus Stand

2 minutes ago
 European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controvers ..

European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controversial Justice Reform Infringes E ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Imposes Sanctions Against 9 Russians for 'Human ..

EU Imposes Sanctions Against 9 Russians for 'Human Rights Violations'

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of Sta ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

25 minutes ago
 UN Keeps Constant Discussions With Partners on Gra ..

UN Keeps Constant Discussions With Partners on Grain Deal - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.