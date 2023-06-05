Russia, CIS Countries to Sign Agreement on Exchange of Radiation Monitoring Data - Cabinet

Russia will sign a multilateral agreement with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries on the exchange of radiation monitoring data, including in cases of potential or actual cross-border transfer of radioactive substances, including from third countries, the Russian cabinet said on Monday

The cabinet approved the draft agreement submitted by the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and approved by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The document is set to be signed at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government on June 8 in the Russian city of Sochi, the cabinet said in a statement.

The agreement is aimed at establishing cooperation between the relevant authorities of the CIS countries in the exchange of radiation monitoring data, in providing and receiving information on radiation situation and any changes to it. This includes the exchange of radiation monitoring data in cases of potential or actual cross-border transfer of radioactive substances to the territories of CIS member states, including from third countries.