Russia Claims Advances Near Chasiv Yar As Ukraine Hails New Aid

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Russia said Sunday its forces had gained territory near the key battleground town of Chasiv Yar in east Ukraine, highlighting the pressure facing Kyiv as it gears up to receive $61 billion in new US aid.

After nearly a year-and-a-half delay, the United States House of Representatives finally approved the aid package in a vote Saturday, giving a morale boost to Ukrainian forces on the defensive.

Russia's defence ministry said Sunday it had taken control of Bogdanivka, a small frontline village less than three kilometres (two miles) northeast of Chasiv Yar.

"Units of the southern grouping of troops have completely liberated the settlement of Bogdanivka," the ministry said.

Chasiv Yar, which had a population of about 13,000 before the conflict, has been largely destroyed by fighting and most residents have fled.

The Kremlin has sought to play down the impact of the new package of US aid, which the Russian foreign ministry said would deepen Washington's "immersion" in the war.

"Feverish attempts aimed at saving (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky's neo-Nazi regime are doomed to failure," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said the new US aid would lead to "de-escalation" and "punishment" for Russia.

"That is why we are pleased to hear today the unconditional whining, hysterical, panic in Russian official statements," he said.

