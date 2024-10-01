Russia claims another east Ukraine village near Pokrovsk

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Russia said Tuesday it captured another village in its advance on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, which Moscow has been trying to take for months and from where thousands have fled.

Moscow has since this summer pressed an advance towards Pokrovsk, an important hub in the Donetsk region, despite Kyiv mounting an incursion in Russia's border Kursk region.

The Russian defence ministry said army units had "liberated the settlement of Krutiy Yar", which lies some 13 kilometres (eight miles) southeast of Pokrovsk.

Krutiy Yar is a small village that lies south of the town of Myrnograd.

Russia has been regularly claiming villages in the east in the Pokrovsk area for weeks.

Ukraine has been evacuating residents of Pokrovsk since this summer.

The mining city was home to 60,000 people before Moscow launched its offensive.

Moscow also announced it had captured the village of Vishnevoye it the northeastern Kharkiv region -- but it was not immediately clear which settlement this referred to.