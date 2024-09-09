Russia Claims Another Village In East Ukraine, Near Pokrovsk
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Russia said Monday its forces had captured the east Ukrainian village of Memryk, a stepping stone to the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away.
Pokrovsk lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front and has long been a target for Moscow's army.
"Units of the Centre grouping of troops liberated the settlement of Memryk," Russia's defence ministry said. Memryk was home to fewer than 400 people before the conflict began in 2022.
Pokrovsk had a population of around 60,000 before Russia's military assault, but more than half of its residents have fled as fighting intensifies nearby.
Russia claims to have taken control of dozens of Ukrainian towns and villages near Pokrovsk in recent months, some now no more than a few streets and handful of abandoned buildings.
The advances come more than 30 months into Russia's offensive and as Kyiv's troops find themselves outgunned and outmanned across the sprawling frontline.
Recent Stories
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
More Stories From World
-
Migrants, including children, hurt after Croatia police chase14 minutes ago
-
Pope tells East Timor leaders to prevent 'every kind of abuse' of young people24 minutes ago
-
El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash44 minutes ago
-
Spain's PM meets Xi, pushes 'fair trade order' on China trip1 hour ago
-
Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome1 hour ago
-
Sinner sweeps to US Open title for second Grand Slam triumph1 hour ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official2 hours ago
-
UN rights chief warns world risks 'dystopian future'2 hours ago
-
US Republicans fault Biden admin in new report about 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash2 hours ago
-
China's Shandong promotes its tourism attractions in Serbia3 hours ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz - kings of the new frontier3 hours ago