Russia Claims Another Village In Ukraine's Donetsk Region
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Russia on Thursday said it had captured another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where its troops have made a series of advances in recent months.
Russia has since this summer regularly announced the capture of new villages in eastern Ukraine.
The defence ministry said its forces had "liberated the village of Georgievka," around 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of Donetsk city, the regional capital under Russian control.
The village lies between Marinka, which fell to Russian forces at the end of last year and Ukrainian-controlled Kurakhove, in an area of the front that has not moved much in weeks.
It also lies south of the town of Krasnogorivka, which Moscow said it captured last week.
Further north in the Donetsk region, Russia has been pressing to capture the town of Pokrovsk, advancing fast in the area since the summer.
The Russian advance in the east comes as Kyiv has for more than a month controlled swathes of Russia's Kursk region.
Ukraine said Thursday that Russian shelling killed two civilians in the Sumy region, which borders the Kursk region.
