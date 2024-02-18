Russia Claims 'full Control' Of Ukraine's Avdiivka
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Russia said Saturday it had taken "full control" of the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, hours after Kyiv said it had pulled out of the former stronghold to save soldiers' lives.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had informed President Vladimir Putin of the advance, said a defence ministry statement.
Putin "congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media.
Facing ammunition shortages and outnumbered on the battlefield, Ukrainian forces announced they had withdrawn in the early hours of Saturday.
It followed months of pressure after Russian forces stepped up efforts to capture the eastern industrial hub in October, devastating the city and causing mass casualties.
The capture of Avdiivka represents Russia's biggest victory in the war since May.
Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a security conference in Munich: "The ability to save our people is the most important task for us.
"In order to avoid being surrounded, it was decided to withdraw to other lines."
"This does not mean that people retreated some kilometres and Russia captured something," he added. "It did not capture anything."
