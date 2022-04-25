UrduPoint.com

Russia Claims It Prevented 'murder' Of Pro-Kremlin Journalist

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Russia claims it prevented 'murder' of pro-Kremlin journalist

Moscow said Monday it had arrested members of a "neo-Nazi terrorist" group in Russia after foiling their plot to assassinate pro-Kremlin TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov on orders from Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Moscow said Monday it had arrested members of a "neo-Nazi terrorist" group in Russia after foiling their plot to assassinate pro-Kremlin tv anchor Vladimir Solovyov on orders from Ukraine.

"The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation detained a group of members of the neo-Nazi terrorist organisation National Socialism/White Power, which is banned in Russia," Russia's FSB security agency said in a statement carried by news agencies.

The FSB claimed the group of six Russians was planning the "murder" of Russian TV and radio journalist Solovyov "on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine".

It added that the group "confessed to preparing the murder of Solovyov, after which they planned to flee abroad".

Solovyov has hosted prime-time political chat shows on Russian television since the late 1990s and has been decorated by the Russian government.

He has been sanctioned by the EU as a "propagandist" and has had villas seized by Italian financial police.

"What's surprising about this? I am on view to everyone," Solovyov said in comments on the alleged plot to the RIA Novosti news agency.

"I am a Jew and an anti-Fascist so it's obvious that I'm a target for (Ukrainian nationalist Stepan) Bandera-supporting, Nazi bastards," he added.

Speaking at a meeting of Russian prosecutors, President Vladimir Putin suggested Washington was involved in planning the "murder of a famous Russian TV journalist", without naming him.

"They have resorted to terror! To preparing the murders of our journalists. We know by name the curators of Western secret services, primarily, of course, from the CIA, who work with the security agencies of Ukraine," Putin said in televised remarks.

- Molotov cocktails, Hitler portrait - "Apparently they give such advice (to kill journalists). So much for their attitude towards the rights of journalists... (and) human rights in general," Putin added.

A video recorded by the FSB aired on television showed security forces pushing half-naked young men onto the floor of flats and handcuffing them during searches.

According to the FSB, the officers found "fake" Ukrainian passports, pistols, drugs and Molotov cocktails, as well as a portrait of Hitler and a T-shirt with a swastika.

The footage also shows a handwritten note that suggests a Moscow TV studio complex was targeted.

A staunch supporter of Putin and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Solovyov has only questioned the navy's competence after the flagship cruiser Moskva sunk in the Black Sea off Odessa, leaving at least 28 dead or missing.

The video shows one of the men saying the group planned "murders of people who spout propaganda", naming a state television news anchor, Dmitry Kiselyov, and the editor-in-chief of Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan and her husband.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Terrorist Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Drugs Washington CIA Young Vladimir Putin Odessa Adolf Hitler Jew TV From Government

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Talks With Putin on T ..

Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Talks With Putin on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 US Wants to Bar Cuba From Americas Summit in June ..

US Wants to Bar Cuba From Americas Summit in June - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 EU, India to Establish Trade, Technology Council - ..

EU, India to Establish Trade, Technology Council - European Commission Head

2 minutes ago
 PM to travel to Saudi Arabia on commercial flight: ..

PM to travel to Saudi Arabia on commercial flight: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 Security arrangements beefed up during Chand Raat, ..

Security arrangements beefed up during Chand Raat, Eid prayers

2 minutes ago
 US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Globa ..

US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Global Cooperation - White House

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.