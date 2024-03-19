Russia Claims New Advances In East As Kyiv Awaits Western Support
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Russia said Tuesday that its troops had made gains in eastern Ukraine, building on recent advances against Ukrainian forces in critical need of Western aid
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Russia said Tuesday that its troops had made gains in eastern Ukraine, building on recent advances against Ukrainian forces in critical need of Western aid.
Facing a difficult situation on the front lines, Kyiv has responded with an increasing number of incursions and attacks on Russian territory bordering Ukraine.
Some of the incursions have been carried out by Russians volunteering to fight in pro-Ukrainian units, which Putin has called to "punish".
"On the Avdiivka front, units of the 'Centre' grouping of troops liberated the village of Orlivka," the Russian defence ministry said.
It is the latest in a string of gains for Moscow, which has built on the capture of Avdiivka a month ago.
Avdiivka's seizure had forced Ukrainian troops to withdraw to defensive lines along Tonenke, Berdychi and Orlivka.
The Ukrainian army has not addressed the potential seizure of Orlivka.
But Kyiv has acknowledged a difficult situation on the battlefield and urged the West to keep up and deliver on its promises of support.
European deliveries have fallen behind, and its industrial capacities remain limited.
- 'Deliberations continue' -
Kyiv has urged the US Congress to unblock a $60 billion aid package, which has been stalled due to political infighting.
The delays have been a "shock" for Ukrainian officials, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an online briefing for foreign media.
"We are approaching the end of March and deliberations continue, deliberations on the issue of vital interest, strategic interest of the US in Europe," he added.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky told US Senator Lindsey Graham that is was "critically important" for the US to make a swift decision.
Kyiv has intensified its attacks on Russian territory, with shelling and incursions in the regions of Belgorod and Kursk.
In the past week these attacks killed 16 people and wounded nearly a hundred in the region of Belgorod, its governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Speaking at a meeting of ruling party members, he also announced the evacuation of thousands of children from areas at risk.
"We are evacuating a large number of villages, and now we are planning to evacuate about 9,000 children because of the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces," Gladkov said.
The surge in strikes took place ahead of elections that saw Putin win a predictable fifth term as president, after running against no real opposition.
"I am proud that the residents of the region did not succumb to the difficult situation and that many more people came to the polling stations than ever before," Gladkov said.
- 'Punish' the 'scum' -
Putin addressed the border assaults, which have marred his re-election week, in a meeting with his FSB security services.
He claimed Russian troops inflicted "heavy losses" on units that he said where made up of regular Ukrainian soldiers, foreign mercenaries and pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters.
"About these traitors... we must not forget who they are, we must identify them by name. We will punish them without statute of limitations, wherever they are," Putin said, calling them "scum".
Ukraine-based militias, made up of Russian citizens who oppose Moscow's offensive and have taken up arms for Kyiv, have claimed to be behind previous incursions into Russian territory.
One of them is the Russian Volunteer Corps. Its head of staff, identified as Aleksandr, gave an interview on Ukrainian television, denying heavy losses.
"There are losses, but absolutely not of the scale claimed by Putin or the defence ministry," he said.
On the naval front, Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed more than two dozen Russian ships since the conflict began in February 2022, including a military patrol boat this month.
Russian state media earlier confirmed that Moscow had replaced the head of its navy, after reports the previous naval chief had been sacked for repeatedly losing Black Sea warships to Ukrainian attacks.
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From World
-
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record14 minutes ago
-
6 dead in truck accident at Spain police checkpoint2 minutes ago
-
IOC accuses Russia of 'politicisation of sport' with Friendship Games2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Laserfiche1 minute ago
-
Fashion designer Dries Van Noten to retire1 minute ago
-
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record1 minute ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm, slash jobs19 minutes ago
-
Int'l community must take steps to achieve immediate cease fire in Gaza: spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal2 hours ago
-
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record2 hours ago
-
US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail2 hours ago
-
Washington will not let Ukraine fail, US defence chief vows3 hours ago