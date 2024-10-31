Russia Claims New Eastern Ukraine Village In Donbas Advance
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Russia's defence ministry Thursday claimed the capture of another village in eastern Ukraine as troops advance rapidly in the Donetsk region.
Russia has been making swift advances in the eastern region for weeks, taking dozens of towns and villages and its troops are drawing close to the industrial town of Kurakhove and the larger logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
The ministry said troops "as a result of active and decisive operations liberated the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana", using the Russian name for Yasna Polyana, a small village with a pre-war population of under 500, located around 22 kilometres (14 miles) southwest of Kurakhove.
Recent Stories
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
More Stories From World
-
Chinese coastal province raises emergency response as Typhoon Kong-rey nears8 minutes ago
-
China, New Zealand launch fast patent grant program18 minutes ago
-
Death toll in gas explosion in Russia rises to 418 minutes ago
-
Australian research links brighter nights to increased risk of death27 minutes ago
-
China turns out its self-developed tunnel boring machine with biggest diameter27 minutes ago
-
Naeem Sindhi’s melodious voice enchants Pakistani diaspora, Saudi citizens at Suwaidi Park concert27 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh 43-4 and facing innings defeat after S. Africa onslaught28 minutes ago
-
New satellite technology capable of detecting plastic waste on beaches28 minutes ago
-
Harris, Trump head west in US election race countdown28 minutes ago
-
Int'l research identifies vast area for natural forest regeneration29 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires ICBM as US, Seoul slam Russia deployment48 minutes ago
-
Partial recount in Georgia election confirms ruling party win: electoral commission49 minutes ago