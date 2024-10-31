Open Menu

Russia Claims New Eastern Ukraine Village In Donbas Advance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Russia's defence ministry Thursday claimed the capture of another village in eastern Ukraine as troops advance rapidly in the Donetsk region.

Russia has been making swift advances in the eastern region for weeks, taking dozens of towns and villages and its troops are drawing close to the industrial town of Kurakhove and the larger logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

The ministry said troops "as a result of active and decisive operations liberated the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana", using the Russian name for Yasna Polyana, a small village with a pre-war population of under 500, located around 22 kilometres (14 miles) southwest of Kurakhove.

